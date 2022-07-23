Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Chapter 10, Problem 53b

The valence electron configurations of several atoms are shown here. How many bonds can each atom make without hybridization? b. P 3s23p3

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Valence Electrons

Valence electrons are the outermost electrons of an atom and are crucial in determining how an atom can bond with others. The number of valence electrons influences the atom's ability to form bonds, as these electrons are involved in chemical reactions and bond formation.
Transition Metals Valence Electrons

Bonding Capacity

The bonding capacity of an atom refers to the maximum number of bonds it can form with other atoms. This is determined by the number of unpaired valence electrons; for example, an atom with five valence electrons can typically form three bonds, as it can share its unpaired electrons with other atoms.
Heat Capacity

Hybridization

Hybridization is a concept in chemistry that describes the mixing of atomic orbitals to form new hybrid orbitals, which can influence the geometry and bonding properties of molecules. However, the question specifies 'without hybridization,' meaning we focus solely on the existing valence electron configuration to determine bonding capacity.
Hybridization
Write orbital diagrams (boxes with arrows in them) to represent the electron configurations—without hybridization—for all the atoms in PH₃. Circle the electrons involved in bonding. Draw a three-dimensional sketch of the molecule and show orbital overlap. What bond angle do you expect from the unhybridized orbitals? How well does valence bond theory agree with the experimentally measured bond angle of 93.3°?