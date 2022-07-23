Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Valence Electrons Valence electrons are the outermost electrons of an atom and are crucial in determining how an atom can bond with others. The number of valence electrons influences the atom's ability to form bonds, as these electrons are involved in chemical reactions and bond formation. Recommended video: Guided course 02:12 02:12 Transition Metals Valence Electrons

Bonding Capacity The bonding capacity of an atom refers to the maximum number of bonds it can form with other atoms. This is determined by the number of unpaired valence electrons; for example, an atom with five valence electrons can typically form three bonds, as it can share its unpaired electrons with other atoms. Recommended video: Guided course 02:19 02:19 Heat Capacity