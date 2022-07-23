Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.10 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond TheoryProblem 59
Chapter 10, Problem 59

Which hybridization scheme allows the formation of at least one p bond? sp3, sp2, sp3d2

hey everyone in this example, we need to identify the hybridization that can form two pi bonds. We should recall that we form pi bonds from the overlap of RP orbital's. So we would have to pee orbital's that would overlap and their overlap would appear by the following diagram. We also want to recall that within the p sub level we have three orbital's which can hold a maximum of six electrons. So looking at our first example in a were given the hybridization sp We would recognize that here, we only have one p orbital. And so we would say that therefore we would have two P orbital's left for pi bonds. So we would go ahead and confirm choice A as a correct choice Where we would have to pee orbital's left over to overlap to form two pi bonds. Now moving on to example, B we have an sp three hybridization for adam And within sp three hybridization We see that we use three p orbital's. And so because we've used all three of our p orbital's, we would say that therefore there are zero P orbital's to make pi bonds. So we would rule out B as a hybridization for an atom to form two pi bonds. So in our last example we're given a hybridization for an atom of sp three D. And here we see that we would use three p orbital's and so therefore we would also have an atom with zero P orbital's for pi bonds. So we would rule out C. As well leaving a as the only example of a hybridization for an atom where we would have to pee orbital's available to overlap to form two pi bonds. So is our final answer to complete this example. If you have any questions, please leave them down below, and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
Write orbital diagrams (boxes with arrows in them) to represent the electron configurations—without hybridization—for all the atoms in SF2. Circle the electrons involved in bonding. Draw a three-dimensional sketch of the molecule and show orbital overlap. What bond angle do you expect from the unhybridized orbitals? How well does valence bond theory agree with the experimentally measured bond angle of 98.2° ?

Write orbital diagrams (boxes with arrows in them) to represent the electron configuration of carbon before and after sp3 hybridization.

Write orbital diagrams (boxes with arrows in them) to represent the electron configurations of carbon before and after sp hybridization.

Which hybridization scheme allows the central atom to form more than four bonds? sp3, sp3d, sp2

Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule. Sketch the molecule, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 10.6 and 10.7. a. CCl4

Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule. Sketch the molecule, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 10.6 and 10.7. b. NH3

