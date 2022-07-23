Chapter 10, Problem 58
Write orbital diagrams (boxes with arrows in them) to represent the electron configurations of carbon before and after sp hybridization.
The valence electron configurations of several atoms are shown here. How many bonds can each atom make without hybridization? c. O 2s22p4
Write orbital diagrams (boxes with arrows in them) to represent the electron configurations—without hybridization—for all the atoms in SF2. Circle the electrons involved in bonding. Draw a three-dimensional sketch of the molecule and show orbital overlap. What bond angle do you expect from the unhybridized orbitals? How well does valence bond theory agree with the experimentally measured bond angle of 98.2° ?
Write orbital diagrams (boxes with arrows in them) to represent the electron configuration of carbon before and after sp3 hybridization.
Which hybridization scheme allows the formation of at least one p bond? sp3, sp2, sp3d2
Which hybridization scheme allows the central atom to form more than four bonds? sp3, sp3d, sp2
Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule. Sketch the molecule, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 10.6 and 10.7. a. CCl4