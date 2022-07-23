Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.10 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond TheoryProblem 58
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 10, Problem 58

Write orbital diagrams (boxes with arrows in them) to represent the electron configurations of carbon before and after sp hybridization.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here, we have a question asking us which of the following shows the correct image for the sp hybridization of beryllium. So let's take a look at all of our answer choices. We have a B. See N. D. Now that we've looked at all of our answer choices. Let's solve this. So one s Plus one P orbital equals S. P. So we're going to have three blocks for R. two p orbital, one block for our two S. And at first that two S is going to be filled. So let's mark out which ones we can so we know that A. Is incorrect. Be as possible still C. Is incorrect and D. As possible. Still. Now let's see what it goes to. So it'll go to two P. With two blocks that are empty and S. P. And using hands rule, we feel one each before we feel anymore, so we'll have one in each. So let's see which one is correct. And that would be B. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The valence electron configurations of several atoms are shown here. How many bonds can each atom make without hybridization? c. O 2s22p4

427
views
Textbook Question

Write orbital diagrams (boxes with arrows in them) to represent the electron configurations—without hybridization—for all the atoms in SF2. Circle the electrons involved in bonding. Draw a three-dimensional sketch of the molecule and show orbital overlap. What bond angle do you expect from the unhybridized orbitals? How well does valence bond theory agree with the experimentally measured bond angle of 98.2° ?

1445
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

Write orbital diagrams (boxes with arrows in them) to represent the electron configuration of carbon before and after sp3 hybridization.

1977
views
Textbook Question

Which hybridization scheme allows the formation of at least one p bond? sp3, sp2, sp3d2

2279
views
2
rank
Textbook Question

Which hybridization scheme allows the central atom to form more than four bonds? sp3, sp3d, sp2

1616
views
Textbook Question

Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule. Sketch the molecule, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 10.6 and 10.7. a. CCl4

944
views