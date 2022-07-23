Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hybridization Hybridization is the process of combining atomic orbitals to form new hybrid orbitals that can accommodate the bonding requirements of a molecule. In the case of CCl4, the carbon atom undergoes sp3 hybridization, resulting in four equivalent hybrid orbitals that arrange themselves in a tetrahedral geometry to minimize electron pair repulsion.

Bonding and Molecular Geometry Bonding refers to the interactions between atoms that result in the formation of molecules. In CCl4, each of the four sp3 hybrid orbitals of carbon overlaps with the p orbitals of chlorine atoms, forming four sigma (σ) bonds. The molecular geometry is tetrahedral, which is crucial for understanding the spatial arrangement of the atoms and the overall shape of the molecule.