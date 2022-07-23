Write orbital diagrams (boxes with arrows in them) to represent the electron configurations of carbon before and after sp hybridization.
Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule. Sketch the molecule, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 10.6 and 10.7. a. CCl4
Which hybridization scheme allows the formation of at least one p bond? sp3, sp2, sp3d2
Which hybridization scheme allows the central atom to form more than four bonds? sp3, sp3d, sp2
Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule. Sketch the molecule, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 10.6 and 10.7. b. NH3
Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule. Sketch the molecule, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 10.6 and 10.7.a. CH2Br2 b. SO2 c. NF3 d. BF3
Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule or ion. Sketch the structure, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 10.6 and 10.7. d. I3-