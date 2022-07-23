Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.10 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond TheoryProblem 61a
Chapter 10, Problem 61a

Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule. Sketch the molecule, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 10.6 and 10.7. a. CCl4

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hybridization

Hybridization is the process of combining atomic orbitals to form new hybrid orbitals that can accommodate the bonding requirements of a molecule. In the case of CCl4, the carbon atom undergoes sp3 hybridization, resulting in four equivalent hybrid orbitals that arrange themselves in a tetrahedral geometry to minimize electron pair repulsion.
Bonding and Molecular Geometry

Bonding refers to the interactions between atoms that result in the formation of molecules. In CCl4, each of the four sp3 hybrid orbitals of carbon overlaps with the p orbitals of chlorine atoms, forming four sigma (σ) bonds. The molecular geometry is tetrahedral, which is crucial for understanding the spatial arrangement of the atoms and the overall shape of the molecule.
Orbital Overlap Theory

Orbital overlap theory explains how atomic orbitals combine to form bonds in a molecule. In CCl4, the overlap of carbon's sp3 hybrid orbitals with chlorine's p orbitals leads to the formation of sigma bonds. This concept is essential for visualizing the bonding interactions and understanding the strength and characteristics of the bonds formed in the molecule.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write orbital diagrams (boxes with arrows in them) to represent the electron configurations of carbon before and after sp hybridization.

1051
views
Textbook Question

Which hybridization scheme allows the formation of at least one p bond? sp3, sp2, sp3d2

2279
views
2
rank
Textbook Question

Which hybridization scheme allows the central atom to form more than four bonds? sp3, sp3d, sp2

1616
views
Textbook Question

Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule. Sketch the molecule, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 10.6 and 10.7. b. NH3

525
views
Textbook Question

Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule. Sketch the molecule, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 10.6 and 10.7.a. CH2Br2 b. SO2 c. NF3 d. BF3

Textbook Question

Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule or ion. Sketch the structure, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 10.6 and 10.7. d. I3-

1303
views
1
rank