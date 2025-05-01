Textbook Question
Based on the phase diagram of CO2 shown in Figure 11.39(b), describe the state changes that occur when the temperature of CO2 is increased from 190 K to 350 K at a constant pressure of (a) 1 atm
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Based on the phase diagram of CO2 shown in Figure 11.39(b), describe the state changes that occur when the temperature of CO2 is increased from 190 K to 350 K at a constant pressure of (a) 1 atm
A sealed flask contains 0.55 g of water at 28 °C. The vapor pressure of water at this temperature is 28.35 mmHg. What is the minimum volume of the flask in order that no liquid water be present in the flask?