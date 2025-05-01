Textbook Question
When a thin glass tube is put into water, the water rises 1.4 cm. When the same tube is put into hexane, the hexane rises only 0.4 cm. Explain.
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When a thin glass tube is put into water, the water rises 1.4 cm. When the same tube is put into hexane, the hexane rises only 0.4 cm. Explain.
Explain why the viscosity of multigrade motor oils is less temperature-dependent than that of single-grade motor oils.
Determine whether each molecule is polar or nonpolar. c. BrCl5
The structures of two isomers of heptane are shown. Which of these two compounds would you expect to have the greater viscosity?