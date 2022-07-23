Chapter 11, Problem 51c
Determine whether each molecule is polar or nonpolar. c. BrCl5
Video transcript
Determine whether each pair of compounds forms a homogeneous solution when combined. For those that form homogeneous solutions, indicate the type of forces that are involved. d. CH3CH2OH and H2O
Which compound would you expect to have greater surface tension: acetone [(CH3)2CO] or water (H2O)? Explain.
Explain why the viscosity of multigrade motor oils is less temperature-dependent than that of single-grade motor oils.
When a thin glass tube is put into water, the water rises 1.4 cm. When the same tube is put into hexane, the hexane rises only 0.4 cm. Explain.
Which evaporates more quickly: 55 mL of water (H2O) in a beaker or 100 mL of acetone [(CH3)2CO] in an identical beaker under identical conditions? Is the vapor pressure of the two substances different? Explain.
Suppose that 0.95 g of water condenses on a 75.0-g block of iron that is initially at 22 °C. If the heat released during condensation goes only to warming the iron block, what is the final temperature (in °C) of the iron block? (Assume a constant enthalpy of vaporization for water of 44.0 kJ/mol.)