An aqueous NaCl solution is made using 112 g of NaCl diluted to a total solution volume of 1.00 L. Calculate the mass percent of the solution. (Assume a density of 1.08 g/mL for the solution.)
Ch.13 - Solutions
Chapter 13, Problem 51a
An aqueous NaCl solution is made using 112 g of NaCl diluted to a total solution volume of 1.00 L. Calculate the molarity of the solution. (Assume a density of 1.08 g/mL for the solution.)
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1
Calculate the molar mass of NaCl by adding the atomic masses of sodium (Na) and chlorine (Cl).
Convert the mass of NaCl (112 g) to moles using the molar mass calculated in the previous step.
Determine the volume of the solution in liters, which is given as 1.00 L.
Use the formula for molarity: \( M = \frac{\text{moles of solute}}{\text{liters of solution}} \) to find the molarity of the NaCl solution.
Substitute the moles of NaCl and the volume of the solution into the molarity formula to calculate the molarity.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Molarity
Molarity is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. It is expressed in units of moles per liter (mol/L). To calculate molarity, one must know the amount of solute in moles and the total volume of the solution in liters.
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Moles and Molar Mass
A mole is a unit in chemistry that represents 6.022 x 10²³ entities (Avogadro's number) of a substance. The molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). To find the number of moles of a solute, divide the mass of the solute by its molar mass.
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Density and Volume Conversion
Density is defined as mass per unit volume and is often expressed in grams per milliliter (g/mL) or grams per liter (g/L). In this problem, the density of the solution is given, which allows for the conversion of mass to volume or vice versa. Understanding how to manipulate these units is essential for accurately calculating the molarity of the solution.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
An aqueous NaCl solution is made using 112 g of NaCl diluted to a total solution volume of 1.00 L. Calculate the molality of the solution. (Assume a density of 1.08 g/mL for the solution.)
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Textbook Question
An aqueous KNO3 solution is made using 72.5 g of KNO3 diluted to a total solution volume of 2.00 L. Calculate the molarity of the solution. (Assume a density of 1.05 g/mL for the solution.)
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