Like Dissolves Like

The principle of 'like dissolves like' states that polar solvents dissolve polar solutes, and nonpolar solvents dissolve nonpolar solutes. This concept is crucial for predicting solubility; since glucose is a polar molecule, it is expected to be more soluble in water (a polar solvent) than in hexane (a nonpolar solvent). This principle helps in understanding the behavior of different compounds in various solvents.