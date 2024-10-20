Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.14 - Chemical Kinetics
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.14 - Chemical KineticsProblem 71
Previous problem
Next problem
Chapter 14, Problem 71

If a temperature increase from 10.0 °C to 20.0 °C doubles the rate constant for a reaction, what is the value of the activation energy for the reaction?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: initial temperature (T1) = 10.0 °C, final temperature (T2) = 20.0 °C, and the rate constant doubles, so k2 = 2k1.
Convert the temperatures from Celsius to Kelvin: T1 = 10.0 + 273.15 K and T2 = 20.0 + 273.15 K.
Use the Arrhenius equation in the form: \( \ln \left( \frac{k_2}{k_1} \right) = \frac{-E_a}{R} \left( \frac{1}{T_2} - \frac{1}{T_1} \right) \), where \( E_a \) is the activation energy and \( R \) is the gas constant (8.314 J/mol·K).
Substitute the known values into the equation: \( \ln(2) = \frac{-E_a}{8.314} \left( \frac{1}{293.15} - \frac{1}{283.15} \right) \).
Solve for the activation energy \( E_a \) by isolating it on one side of the equation.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Open Question
What is the value of the rate constant at 425 K for a reaction with rate constants of 0.0117/s at 400.0 K and 0.689/s at 450.0 K?
Textbook Question

A reaction has a rate constant of 0.0117/s at 400.0 K and 0.689/s at 450.0 K. a. Determine the activation barrier for the reaction.

2476
views
7
rank
Textbook Question

A reaction has a rate constant of 0.000122/s at 27 °C and 0.228/s at 77 °C. b. What is the value of the rate constant at 17 °C?

2140
views
Open Question
If a temperature increase from 20.0 °C to 35.0 °C triples the rate constant for a reaction, what is the value of the activation energy for the reaction?
Textbook Question

Consider these two gas-phase reactions: a. AA(g) + BB(g) → 2 AB(g) b. AB(g) + CD(g) → AC(g) + BD(g) If the reactions have identical activation barriers and are carried out under the same conditions, which one would you expect to have the faster rate?

1584
views
Textbook Question

Which of these two reactions would you expect to have the smaller orientation factor? Explain. a. O(g) + N2(g) → NO( g) + N(g) b. NO(g) + Cl2(g) → NOCl( g) + Cl(g)

1178
views