This reaction was monitored as a function of time: AB → A + B A plot of 1/[AB] versus time yields a straight line with a slope of +0.55/Ms.
a. What is the value of the rate constant (k) for this reaction at this temperature?
This reaction was monitored as a function of time: AB → A + B A plot of 1/[AB] versus time yields a straight line with a slope of +0.55/Ms.
a. What is the value of the rate constant (k) for this reaction at this temperature?
This reaction was monitored as a function of time: AB → A + B A plot of 1/[AB] versus time yields a straight line with a slope of +0.55/Ms. c. What is the half-life when the initial concentration is 0.55 M?
The half-life for the radioactive decay of U-238 is 4.5 billion years and is independent of initial concentration. How long will it take for 10% of the U-238 atoms in a sample of U-238 to decay?
This reaction was monitored as a function of time: AB → A + B A plot of 1/[AB] versus time yields a straight line with a slope of +0.55/Ms. b. Write the rate law for the reaction.
The half-life for the radioactive decay of U-238 is 4.5 billion years and is independent of initial concentration. If a sample of U-238 initially contained 1.5⨉1018 atoms when the universe was formed 13.8 billion years ago, how many U-238 atoms does it contain today?