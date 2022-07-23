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Ch.15 - Chemical Equilibrium
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 4th Edition
Tro4th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134112831Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.15 - Chemical EquilibriumProblem 31a
Chapter 15, Problem 31a

Calculate Kc for each reaction. a. I2(g) ⇌ 2I(g) Kp = 6.26⨉10-22 (at 298K)

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Identify the given values and the required conversion: You are given the equilibrium constant in terms of pressure (Kp) and need to calculate the equilibrium constant in terms of concentration (Kc) for the reaction at a specific temperature (298K).
Write down the balanced chemical equation for the reaction: I2(g) ⇌ 2I(g).
Use the relationship between Kp and Kc, which is Kp = Kc(RT)^Δn, where R is the gas constant (0.0821 L atm K^-1 mol^-1), T is the temperature in Kelvin, and Δn is the change in moles of gas (moles of products - moles of reactants).
Calculate Δn for the reaction: Δn = 2 (moles of I) - 1 (moles of I2) = 1.
Substitute the values of Kp, R, T, and Δn into the formula to solve for Kc: Kc = Kp / (RT)^Δn.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Equilibrium Constant (Kc and Kp)

The equilibrium constant (K) quantifies the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction. Kc refers to concentrations in molarity, while Kp refers to partial pressures. The relationship between Kc and Kp is given by the equation Kp = Kc(RT)^(Δn), where Δn is the change in moles of gas, R is the ideal gas constant, and T is the temperature in Kelvin.
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Relationship Between Kc and Kp

Kc and Kp are related through the ideal gas law and the stoichiometry of the reaction. For reactions involving gases, the conversion between Kc and Kp depends on the difference in the number of moles of gaseous products and reactants. This relationship allows for the calculation of one constant if the other is known, provided the temperature remains constant.
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Stoichiometry of the Reaction

Stoichiometry involves the quantitative relationships between the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. In the given reaction, I2(g) ⇌ 2I(g), the stoichiometry indicates that one mole of iodine gas dissociates into two moles of iodine atoms. This stoichiometric ratio is crucial for calculating Kc from Kp, as it directly influences the value of Δn in the Kp-Kc relationship.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

This reaction has an equilibrium constant of Kp = 2.2⨉106 at 298 K. 2 COF2(g) ⇌ CO2(g) + CF4(g) Calculate Kp for each reaction and predict whether reactants or products will be favored at equilibrium.

b. 6 COF2(g) ⇌ 3 CO2(g) + 3 CF4(g)

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Textbook Question

Consider the reactions and their respective equilibrium

constants:

NO(g) + 1/2 Br (g) ⇌ NOBr(g) Kp = 5.3

2 NO(g) ⇌ N2(g) + O2(g) Kp = 2.1⨉1030

Use these reactions and their equilibrium constants to predict

the equilibrium constant for the following reaction: N2(g) + O2(g) + Br2(g) ⇌ 2 NOBr(g)

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Textbook Question

Calculate Kc for each reaction.

b. CH4(g) + H2O(g) ⇌ CO(g) + 3 H2(g) Kp = 7.7x1024 (at 298 K)

c. I2(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ 2 ICl(g) Kp = 81.9 (at 298 K)

4660
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Textbook Question

This reaction has an equilibrium constant of Kp = 2.2⨉106 at 298 K. 2 COF2(g) ⇌ CO2(g) + CF4(g) Calculate Kp for each reaction and predict whether reactants or products will be favored at equilibrium.

c. 2 CO2(g) + 2 CF4(g) ⇌ 4 COF2(g)

631
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Textbook Question

Calculate Kp for each reaction.

b. N2(g) + 3 H2(g) ⇌ 2 NH3(g) Kc = 3.7⨉108 (at 298 K)

c. N2(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 NO(g) Kc = 4.10⨉10-31 (at 298 K)

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