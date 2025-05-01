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Ch.15 - Chemical Equilibrium
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 4th Edition
Tro4th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134112831Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.15 - Chemical EquilibriumProblem 29
Chapter 15, Problem 29

Consider the reactions and their respective equilibrium
constants:
NO(g) + 1/2 Br (g) ⇌ NOBr(g) Kp = 5.3
2 NO(g) ⇌ N2(g) + O2(g) Kp = 2.1⨉1030
Use these reactions and their equilibrium constants to predict
the equilibrium constant for the following reaction: N2(g) + O2(g) + Br2(g) ⇌ 2 NOBr(g)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the target reaction: \( \text{N}_2(g) + \text{O}_2(g) + \text{Br}_2(g) \rightleftharpoons 2\text{NOBr}(g) \).
Recognize that the target reaction can be obtained by manipulating the given reactions.
Reverse the second reaction: \( \text{N}_2(g) + \text{O}_2(g) \rightleftharpoons 2\text{NO}(g) \), which changes its equilibrium constant to \( K' = \frac{1}{K_p} = \frac{1}{2.1 \times 10^{30}} \).
Multiply the first reaction by 2: \( 2\text{NO}(g) + \text{Br}_2(g) \rightleftharpoons 2\text{NOBr}(g) \), which squares its equilibrium constant to \( K'' = (5.3)^2 \).
Combine the modified reactions to match the target reaction and multiply their equilibrium constants: \( K_{\text{target}} = K' \times K'' \).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Equilibrium Constant (K)

The equilibrium constant (K) is a numerical value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given chemical reaction. It provides insight into the extent to which a reaction proceeds; a large K indicates a reaction that favors products, while a small K suggests a preference for reactants. Understanding K is essential for predicting the behavior of chemical systems at equilibrium.
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Equilibrium Constant K

Le Chatelier's Principle

Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions, the system will adjust to counteract the change and restore a new equilibrium. This principle helps predict how changes in concentration, pressure, or temperature will affect the position of equilibrium, which is crucial when manipulating reactions to achieve desired outcomes.
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Le Chatelier's Principle

Manipulating Equilibrium Reactions

To find the equilibrium constant for a new reaction based on known reactions, one can manipulate the given reactions by reversing them or multiplying them to derive the desired equation. The equilibrium constants for these manipulated reactions can then be combined using multiplication or inversion rules. This concept is vital for predicting the equilibrium constant of complex reactions from simpler, known reactions.
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Overall Reaction Equilibrium Constant
Related Practice
Textbook Question

This reaction has an equilibrium constant of Kp = 2.2⨉106 at 298 K. 2 COF2(g) ⇌ CO2(g) + CF4(g) Calculate Kp for each reaction and predict whether reactants or products will be favored at equilibrium.

b. 6 COF2(g) ⇌ 3 CO2(g) + 3 CF4(g)

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Textbook Question

Calculate Kc for each reaction.

b. CH4(g) + H2O(g) ⇌ CO(g) + 3 H2(g) Kp = 7.7x1024 (at 298 K)

c. I2(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ 2 ICl(g) Kp = 81.9 (at 298 K)

4660
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Textbook Question

This reaction has an equilibrium constant of Kp = 2.2⨉106 at 298 K. 2 COF2(g) ⇌ CO2(g) + CF4(g) Calculate Kp for each reaction and predict whether reactants or products will be favored at equilibrium.

c. 2 CO2(g) + 2 CF4(g) ⇌ 4 COF2(g)

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Textbook Question

Calculate Kc for each reaction. a. I2(g) ⇌ 2I(g) Kp = 6.26⨉10-22 (at 298K)

1992
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Textbook Question

This reaction has an equilibrium constant of Kp = 2.2⨉106 at 298 K. 2 COF2(g) ⇌ CO2(g) + CF4(g) Calculate Kp for each reaction and predict whether reactants or products will be favored at equilibrium.

a. COF2 (g) ⇌ 1/2 CO2(g) + 1/2 CF4(g)

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1
comments
Textbook Question

Calculate Kp for each reaction.

b. N2(g) + 3 H2(g) ⇌ 2 NH3(g) Kc = 3.7⨉108 (at 298 K)

c. N2(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 NO(g) Kc = 4.10⨉10-31 (at 298 K)

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