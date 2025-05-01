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Ch.15 - Chemical Equilibrium
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 4th Edition
Tro4th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134112831Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.15 - Chemical EquilibriumProblem 73
Chapter 15, Problem 73

Carbon monoxide replaces oxygen in oxygenated hemoglobin according to the reaction: HbO2(aq) + CO(aq) ⇌ HbCO(aq) + O2(aq) a. Use the reactions and associated equilibrium constants at body temperature given here to find the equilibrium constant for the reaction just shown. Hb(aq) + O2(aq) ⇌ HbO2(aq) Kc = 1.8 Hb(aq) + CO(aq) ⇌ HbCO(aq) Kc = 306

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1
Identify the given reactions and their equilibrium constants: Reaction 1: Hb(aq) + O_2(aq) \(\rightleftharpoons\) HbO_2(aq) with K_{c1} = 1.8; Reaction 2: Hb(aq) + CO(aq) \(\rightleftharpoons\) HbCO(aq) with K_{c2} = 306.
Write the target reaction: HbO_2(aq) + CO(aq) \(\rightleftharpoons\) HbCO(aq) + O_2(aq).
Express the target reaction in terms of the given reactions: Reverse Reaction 1 to get HbO_2(aq) \(\rightleftharpoons\) Hb(aq) + O_2(aq) with K_{c1}' = \(\frac{1}{1.8}\).
Combine the reversed Reaction 1 with Reaction 2: HbO_2(aq) + CO(aq) \(\rightleftharpoons\) Hb(aq) + O_2(aq) + Hb(aq) + CO(aq) \(\rightleftharpoons\) HbCO(aq) + O_2(aq).
Calculate the equilibrium constant for the target reaction by multiplying the equilibrium constants of the combined reactions: K_{c} = K_{c1}' \(\times\) K_{c2}.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Equilibrium Constant (Kc)

The equilibrium constant (Kc) is a numerical value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given chemical reaction. It provides insight into the extent to which a reaction proceeds before reaching equilibrium. A larger Kc indicates a greater concentration of products compared to reactants, while a smaller Kc suggests the opposite.
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Le Chatelier's Principle

Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions, the system will adjust itself to counteract the change and restore a new equilibrium. This principle is crucial for understanding how changes in concentration, pressure, or temperature affect the position of equilibrium in a chemical reaction.
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Reaction Stoichiometry

Reaction stoichiometry involves the quantitative relationships between the reactants and products in a chemical reaction, as described by the balanced chemical equation. It is essential for calculating the equilibrium constant and understanding how changes in the concentration of one species affect the others in the reaction, particularly in complex equilibria involving multiple reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

At 650 K, the reaction MgCO3(s) ⇌ MgO(s) + CO2(g) has Kp = 0.026. A 10.0-L container at 650 K has 1.0 g of MgO(s) and CO2 at P = 0.0260 atm. The container is then compressed to a volume of 0.100 L. Find the mass of MgCO3 that is formed.

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Textbook Question

Coal, which is primarily carbon, can be converted to natural gas, primarily CH4, by the exothermic reaction: C(s) + 2 H2(g) ⇌ CH4(g) Which disturbance will favor CH4 at equilibrium?

a. adding more C to the reaction mixture b. adding more H2 to the reaction mixture d. lowering the volume of the reaction mixture f. adding neon gas to the reaction mixture

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Textbook Question

This reaction is endothermic. C(s) + CO2(g) ⇌ 2 CO(g) Predict the effect (shift right, shift left, or no effect) of increasing and decreasing the reaction temperature. How does the value of the equilibrium constant depend on temperature?

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Textbook Question

Coal, which is primarily carbon, can be converted to natural gas, primarily CH4, by the exothermic reaction: C(s) + 2 H2(g) ⇌ CH4(g) Which disturbance will favor CH4 at equilibrium? c. raising the temperature of the reaction mixture

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