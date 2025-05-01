Consider the reaction and the associated equilibrium constant: aA(g) + bB(g) ⇌ cC(g) with Kc = 5.0. Find the equilibrium concentrations of A, B, and C for the given values of a, b, and c. Assume that the initial concentrations of A and B are each 1.0 M and that no product is present at the beginning of the reaction. Calculate the equations for x without solving them for the following cases: a) a=1, b=1, c=2; b) a=1, b=1, c=1; c) a=2, b=1, c=1.