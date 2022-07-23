Consider this reaction at equilibrium: C(s) + H 2 O(g) ⇌ CO(g) + H 2 (g) Predict whether the reaction will shift left, shift right, or remain unchanged after each disturbance. a. C is added to the reaction mixture. b. H 2 O is condensed and removed from the reaction mixture. Predict whether the reaction will shift left, shift right, or remain unchanged after each disturbance. c. CO is added to the reaction mixture. d. H 2 is removed from the reaction mixture.