Write an expression for the equilibrium constant of each chemical equation.
a. SbCl5(g) ⇌ SbCl3(g) + Cl2(g)
b.2 BrNO(g) ⇌ 2 NO(g) + Br2(g)
c. CH4(g) + 2 H2S(g) ⇌ CS2(g) + 4 H2(g)
d. 2 CO(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 CO2(g)
Write an expression for the equilibrium constant of each chemical equation.
a. SbCl5(g) ⇌ SbCl3(g) + Cl2(g)
b.2 BrNO(g) ⇌ 2 NO(g) + Br2(g)
c. CH4(g) + 2 H2S(g) ⇌ CS2(g) + 4 H2(g)
d. 2 CO(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 CO2(g)
When this reaction comes to equilibrium, will the concentrations of the reactants or products be greater? Does the answer to this question depend on the initial concentrations of the reactants and products? A(g)+B(g) ⇌ 2 C(g) Kc = 1.4⨉10-5
Find and fix each mistake in the equilibrium constant expressions. b. CO(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ COCl2(g) K = [CO][Cl2]/[COCl2]
Ethene (C2H4) can be halogenated by this reaction: C2H4(g) + X2(g) ⇌ C2H4X2(g) where X2 can be Cl2 (green), Br2 (brown), or I2 (purple). Examine the three figures representing equilibrium concentrations in this reaction at the same temperature for the three different hal- ogens. Rank the equilibrium constants for the three reactions from largest to smallest.