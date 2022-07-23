pH and pOH Calculations

pH and pOH are logarithmic scales used to measure the acidity and basicity of a solution, respectively. The pH is calculated using the formula pH = -log[H3O+], while pOH is calculated as pOH = -log[OH-]. The relationship between pH and pOH is given by the equation pH + pOH = 14 at 25°C, which is essential for converting between these two measures.