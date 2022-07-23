Textbook Question
Caffeine (C8H10N4O2) is a weak base with a pKb of 10.4. Calculate the pH of a solution containing a caffeine concentration of 455 mg/L.
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Caffeine (C8H10N4O2) is a weak base with a pKb of 10.4. Calculate the pH of a solution containing a caffeine concentration of 455 mg/L.
Amphetamine (C9H13N) is a weak base with a pKb of 4.2. Calculate the pH of a solution containing an amphetamine concentration of 225 mg/L.
Determine the [OH–], pH, and pOH of a 0.15 M ammonia solution.
Determine if each anion acts as a weak base in solution. For those anions that are basic, write an equation that shows how the anion acts as a base. a. Br– b. ClO– c. CN– d. Cl–
Determine whether each anion is basic or neutral. For those anions that are basic, write an equation that shows how the anion acts as a base. c. NO3–