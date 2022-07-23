Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation

The Henderson-Hasselbalch equation is a mathematical formula used to calculate the pH of a buffer solution. It relates the pH of the solution to the pKa of the weak acid and the ratio of the concentrations of the conjugate base and the weak acid. This equation is particularly useful in titration problems involving weak acids and bases, as it allows for the determination of pH at various points in the titration process, including before and after the addition of titrant.