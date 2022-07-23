Textbook Question
In which of these solutions will HNO2 ionize less than it does in pure water? a. 0.10 M NaCl b. 0.10 M KNO3 c. 0.10 M NaOH d. 0.10 M NaNO2
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In which of these solutions will HNO2 ionize less than it does in pure water? a. 0.10 M NaCl b. 0.10 M KNO3 c. 0.10 M NaOH d. 0.10 M NaNO2
Calculate the percent ionization of a 0.15 M benzoic acid solution in pure water and in a solution containing 0.10 M sodium benzoate. Why does the percent ionization differ significantly in the two solutions?
Solve an equilibrium problem (using an ICE table) to calculate the pH of each solution. b. a solution that is 0.16 M in NH3 and 0.22 M in NH4Cl
Solve an equilibrium problem (using an ICE table) to calculate the pH of each solution. a. a solution that is 0.195 M in HC2H3O2 and 0.125 M in KC2H3O2 b. a solution that is 0.255 M in CH3NH2 and 0.135 M in CH3NH3Br