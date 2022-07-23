Blood is buffered by carbonic acid and the bicarbonate ion. Normal blood plasma is 0.024 M in HCO 3 - and 0.0012 M H 2 CO 3 (pK a1 for H 2 CO 3 at body temperature is 6.1).

c. Given the volume from part (b), what mass of NaOH can be neutralized before the pH rises above 7.8?