Solve an equilibrium problem (using an ICE table) to calculate the pH of each solution. c. a mixture that is 0.15 M in HF and 0.15 M in NaF
What is the percent ionization of a 0.13 M formic acid solution in pure water, and how does it compare to the percent ionization in a solution containing 0.11 M potassium formate?
Key Concepts
Ionization of Weak Acids
Percent Ionization
Common Ion Effect
Calculate the percent ionization of a 0.15 M benzoic acid solution in pure water and in a solution containing 0.10 M sodium benzoate. Why does the percent ionization differ significantly in the two solutions?
Solve an equilibrium problem (using an ICE table) to calculate the pH of each solution. a. 0.15 M HF
Solve an equilibrium problem (using an ICE table) to calculate the pH of each solution. b. a solution that is 0.16 M in NH3 and 0.22 M in NH4Cl
Solve an equilibrium problem (using an ICE table) to calculate the pH of each solution. b. 0.15 M NaF
Solve an equilibrium problem (using an ICE table) to calculate the pH of each solution. a. a solution that is 0.195 M in HC2H3O2 and 0.125 M in KC2H3O2 b. a solution that is 0.255 M in CH3NH2 and 0.135 M in CH3NH3Br