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Ch.17 - Aqueous Ionic Equilibrium
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 4th Edition
Tro4th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134112831Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.17 - Aqueous Ionic EquilibriumProblem 43
Chapter 17, Problem 43

Calculate the ratio of NaF to HF required to create a buffer with pH = 4.00.

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Identify the relevant equation for buffer solutions, which is the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation: \( \text{pH} = \text{pK}_a + \log \left( \frac{[\text{A}^-]}{[\text{HA}]} \right) \).
Determine the \( \text{pK}_a \) of HF. The \( \text{pK}_a \) is the negative logarithm of the acid dissociation constant \( K_a \) for HF. Look up or calculate \( \text{pK}_a \) using \( \text{pK}_a = -\log(K_a) \).
Substitute the given pH value and the \( \text{pK}_a \) of HF into the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation: \( 4.00 = \text{pK}_a + \log \left( \frac{[\text{NaF}]}{[\text{HF}]} \right) \).
Rearrange the equation to solve for the ratio \( \frac{[\text{NaF}]}{[\text{HF}]} \): \( \log \left( \frac{[\text{NaF}]}{[\text{HF}]} \right) = 4.00 - \text{pK}_a \).
Calculate the antilogarithm to find the ratio: \( \frac{[\text{NaF}]}{[\text{HF}]} = 10^{(4.00 - \text{pK}_a)} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Buffer Solutions

Buffer solutions are mixtures that resist changes in pH when small amounts of acid or base are added. They typically consist of a weak acid and its conjugate base or a weak base and its conjugate acid. In this case, the buffer is formed from hydrofluoric acid (HF) and sodium fluoride (NaF), which helps maintain a stable pH in the solution.
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Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation

The Henderson-Hasselbalch equation is a mathematical formula used to calculate the pH of a buffer solution. It is expressed as pH = pKa + log([A-]/[HA]), where [A-] is the concentration of the conjugate base and [HA] is the concentration of the weak acid. This equation is essential for determining the ratio of NaF to HF needed to achieve a specific pH.
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pKa and Acid-Base Strength

The pKa is the negative logarithm of the acid dissociation constant (Ka) and indicates the strength of an acid; lower pKa values correspond to stronger acids. For HF, knowing its pKa allows us to calculate the necessary concentrations of HF and NaF to achieve the desired pH. Understanding the relationship between pKa and pH is crucial for effective buffer preparation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Calculate the pH of the solution that results from each mixture. a. 150.0 mL of 0.25 M HF with 225.0 mL of 0.30 M NaF b. 175.0 mL of 0.10 M C2H5NH2 with 275.0 mL of 0.20 M C2H5NH3Cl

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Textbook Question

Calculate the pH of the solution that results from each mixture. a. 50.0 mL of 0.15 M HCHO2 with 75.0 mL of 0.13 M NaCHO2

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Calculate the ratio of CH3NH2 to CH3NH3Cl concentration required to create a buffer with pH = 10.24.

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Textbook Question

What mass of sodium benzoate should you add to 150.0 mL of a 0.15 M benzoic acid solution to obtain a buffer with a pH of 4.25? (Assume no volume change.)

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Textbook Question

Calculate the pH of the solution that results from each mixture. b. 125.0 mL of 0.10 M NH3 with 250.0 mL of 0.10 M NH4Cl

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