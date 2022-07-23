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Ch.17 - Aqueous Ionic Equilibrium
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 4th Edition
Tro4th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134112831Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.17 - Aqueous Ionic EquilibriumProblem 53b
Chapter 17, Problem 53b

Determine whether or not the mixing of each pair of solutions results in a buffer. b. 50.0 mL of 0.10 M HCl; 35.0 mL of 0.150 M NaOH

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Identify the components of the solutions: HCl is a strong acid and NaOH is a strong base.
Calculate the moles of HCl: \( \text{moles of HCl} = 0.10 \, M \times 0.050 \, L \).
Calculate the moles of NaOH: \( \text{moles of NaOH} = 0.150 \, M \times 0.035 \, L \).
Determine the limiting reactant by comparing the moles of HCl and NaOH.
Assess if there is an excess of either component after the reaction. A buffer forms if there is a weak acid or weak base and its conjugate present in significant amounts.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Buffer Solutions

A buffer solution is a system that resists changes in pH upon the addition of small amounts of acid or base. It typically consists of a weak acid and its conjugate base or a weak base and its conjugate acid. Buffers are crucial in maintaining stable pH levels in various chemical and biological processes.
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Strong Acids and Bases

Strong acids, like HCl, completely dissociate in water, releasing all their protons (H+), while strong bases, like NaOH, completely dissociate to produce hydroxide ions (OH-). The complete dissociation of these substances means they do not form a buffer solution when mixed, as they do not provide the weak acid/base pair necessary for buffering.
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Neutralization Reaction

A neutralization reaction occurs when an acid reacts with a base to produce water and a salt. In the given scenario, mixing HCl and NaOH will lead to a neutralization reaction, resulting in the formation of water and sodium chloride (NaCl). This reaction will not create a buffer, as it consumes both the acid and base completely.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine whether or not the mixing of each pair of solutions results in a buffer. d. 175.0 mL of 0.10 M NH3; 150.0 mL of 0.12 M NaOH

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Textbook Question

Determine whether or not the mixing of each pair of solutions results in a buffer. a. 75.0 mL of 0.10 M HF; 55.0 mL of 0.15 M NaF b. 150.0 mL of 0.10 M HF; 135.0 mL of 0.175 M HCl d. 125.0 mL of 0.15 M CH3NH2; 120.0 mL of 0.25 M CH3NH3Cl

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Textbook Question

Determine whether or not the mixing of each pair of solutions results in a buffer. a. 100.0 mL of 0.10 M NH3; 100.0 mL of 0.15 M NH4Cl

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Textbook Question

A 100.0-mL buffer solution is 0.100 M in NH3 and 0.125 M in NH4Br. What mass of HCl can this buffer neutralize before the pH falls below 9.00?

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Textbook Question

For each solution, calculate the initial and final pH after adding 0.010 mol of NaOH. a. 250.0 mL of pure water b. 250.0 mL of a buffer solution that is 0.195 M in HCHO2 and 0.275 M in KCHO2 c. 250.0 mL of a buffer solution that is 0.255 M in CH3CH2NH2 and 0.235 M in CH3CH2NH3Cl

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Textbook Question

Determine whether or not the mixing of each pair of solutions results in a buffer. e. 125.0 mL of 0.15 M NH3; 150.0 mL of 0.20 M NaOH

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