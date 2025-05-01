A 100.0-mL buffer solution is 0.175 M in HClO and 0.150 M in NaClO. c. What is the pH after addition of 85.0 mg of NaOH?
For each solution, calculate the initial and final pH after adding 0.010 mol of HCl: a. 500.0 mL of pure water b. 500.0 mL of a buffer solution that is 0.125 M in HC2H3O2 and 0.115 M in NaC2H3O2 c. 500.0 mL of a buffer solution that is 0.155 M in C2H5NH2 and 0.145 M in C2H5NH3Cl.
Key Concepts
pH Scale
Buffer Solutions
Dilution and Concentration Changes
A 100.0-mL buffer solution is 0.175 M in HClO and 0.150 M in NaClO. a. What is the initial pH of this solution?
Determine whether or not the mixing of each pair of solutions results in a buffer. a. 100.0 mL of 0.10 M NH3; 100.0 mL of 0.15 M NH4Cl
A 100.0-mL buffer solution is 0.100 M in NH3 and 0.125 M in NH4Br. What mass of HCl can this buffer neutralize before the pH falls below 9.00?
For each solution, calculate the initial and final pH after adding 0.010 mol of NaOH. a. 250.0 mL of pure water b. 250.0 mL of a buffer solution that is 0.195 M in HCHO2 and 0.275 M in KCHO2 c. 250.0 mL of a buffer solution that is 0.255 M in CH3CH2NH2 and 0.235 M in CH3CH2NH3Cl
A 100.0-mL buffer solution is 0.175 M in HClO and 0.150 M in NaClO. b. What is the pH after addition of 150.0 mg of HBr?