Faraday's Laws of Electrolysis

Faraday's laws state that the amount of substance deposited during electrolysis is directly proportional to the electric charge passed through the electrolyte. The first law quantifies this relationship, while the second law relates the amount of substance to its equivalent weight. These laws are essential for calculating the molar mass of the metal in the given problem, as they allow us to connect the current, time, and mass of the deposited metal.