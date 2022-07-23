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Ch.19 - Electrochemistry
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 4th Edition
Tro4th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134112831Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.19 - ElectrochemistryProblem 122b
Chapter 19, Problem 122b

Calculate ∆G°rxn and K for each reaction. b. The reaction of Cr3+(aq) and Cr(s) to form Cr2+(aq). [The electrode potential of Cr2+(aq) to Cr(s) is -0.91 V.]

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Identify the half-reactions involved in the given reaction. The reaction involves Cr3+(aq) being reduced to Cr2+(aq) and Cr(s) being oxidized to Cr2+(aq).
Write the standard reduction potentials for each half-reaction. You are given that the electrode potential for Cr2+(aq) to Cr(s) is -0.91 V. You will need to find or be given the standard reduction potential for Cr3+(aq) to Cr2+(aq).
Calculate the standard cell potential (E°cell) for the overall reaction using the formula: E°cell = E°cathode - E°anode. Here, the cathode is the reduction of Cr3+ to Cr2+, and the anode is the oxidation of Cr(s) to Cr2+.
Use the Nernst equation to relate the standard cell potential to the standard Gibbs free energy change (∆G°rxn) using the formula: ∆G°rxn = -nFE°cell, where n is the number of moles of electrons transferred in the balanced equation, and F is the Faraday constant (approximately 96485 C/mol).
Calculate the equilibrium constant (K) for the reaction using the relationship between ∆G°rxn and K: ∆G°rxn = -RTlnK, where R is the universal gas constant (8.314 J/mol·K) and T is the temperature in Kelvin. Rearrange to solve for K.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gibbs Free Energy (∆G)

Gibbs Free Energy (∆G) is a thermodynamic potential that measures the maximum reversible work obtainable from a thermodynamic system at constant temperature and pressure. The change in Gibbs Free Energy (∆Gr°xn) for a reaction indicates whether the reaction is spontaneous (negative ∆G) or non-spontaneous (positive ∆G). It is calculated using the equation ∆G = ∆H - T∆S, where ∆H is the change in enthalpy, T is the temperature in Kelvin, and ∆S is the change in entropy.
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Electrode Potential

Electrode potential is the measure of the tendency of a chemical species to be reduced, expressed in volts. In electrochemistry, the standard electrode potential (E°) is used to predict the direction of electron flow in a redox reaction. A more positive E° indicates a greater likelihood of reduction, while a more negative E° suggests a greater likelihood of oxidation. The electrode potential is crucial for calculating Gibbs Free Energy changes in electrochemical reactions.
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Equilibrium Constant (K)

The equilibrium constant (K) is a dimensionless value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction at a specific temperature. It is related to the Gibbs Free Energy change by the equation ∆G° = -RT ln(K), where R is the universal gas constant and T is the temperature in Kelvin. A larger K value indicates a reaction that favors product formation, while a smaller K value suggests a reaction that favors reactants.
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Related Practice
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A sample of impure tin of mass 0.535 g is dissolved in strong acid to give a solution of Sn2+. The solution is then titrated with a 0.0448 M solution of NO3, which is reduced to NO(g). The equivalence point is reached upon the addition of 0.0344 L of the NO3 solution. Find the percent by mass of tin in the original sample, assuming that it contains no other reducing agents.

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Textbook Question

Calculate ∆G°rxn and K for each reaction. a. The reaction of Cr2+(aq) with Cr2O72–(aq) in acid solution to form Cr3+(aq).

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