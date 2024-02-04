Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 - Atoms & Elements
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.2 - Atoms & ElementsProblem 43
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 2, Problem 43

A chemist in an imaginary universe, where electrons have a different charge than they do in our universe, performs the Millikan oil drop experiment to measure the electron's charge. The charges of several drops are recorded here. What is the charge of the electron in this imaginary universe? Drop # Charge A -6.9 * 10 - 19 C B -9.2 * 10 - 19 C C -11.5 * 10 - 19 C D -4.6 * 10 - 19 C

Verified Solution
Video duration:
0m:0s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Welcome back everyone to another video, a chemist in an imaginary universe where electrons have a different charge than they do in our universe performs the Mican oil chop experiment to measure the electrons charge. The charges of several drops are recorded here. What is the charge of the electron in this imaginary universe? And we're given four different drops, their corresponding charges and four answer choices. What we want to do is first we identify the smallest charge which belongs to drop D and find the ratios of each charge relative to drop D. The reason why we're doing this is because we have a multiple of an electron charge on each chop and finding those ratios will essentially help us determine the charge of an electron. So essentially what we're going to do, we're going to start with a and to find the ratio, we can notice that all of the charges have the same sign, the same exponent. We have identified the lowest 16.2. So we're taking 9.3 and dividing that value by 6.2 which is the lowest one. If we find this ratio, we end up with 1.5. Now let's find the ratio for B we're taking 12.4 dividing by 6.2. This gives us 2.0. What about C? Well essential? We have 15.5 and we're dividing that by 6.2 which gives us 2.5. Eventually, we can immediately say that D is 6.2 divided by 6.2. This gives us 1.0. What we notice here is that some of these numbers are not whole numbers. So to make them all natural numbers, we are just going to multiply each of them by two. So essentially 1.5 becomes 3.0 2.0 becomes 4.0. Now for C 2.5 becomes 5.0 and 1.0 becomes 2.0. We want to make sure that we get the whole numbers. We did that multiplying all of our previous results by 22.5 were A and C. And now from here, what we want to do is essentially divide each charge by the resultant factor. So now charge A, let's call it C A would be negative and 9.3 multiplied by 10 to the power of negative nine. And we're dividing that by 3.0 which gives us negative 3.1 multiplied by its sense of the power of negative 19. And we can carry on to make sure that we get exactly the same charges for the remaining jobs charge relative to B would be negative 12.4 multiplied by 10 to the power of negative nine scenes divided by 4.0 which gives us the same value. So we are good charge C we take negative 15.5 multiplied by 10, the power of negative 19th. And we divide that by 5.0 we get the same result. Finally charge from D. We take negative 6.2 multiplied by 10 to the power of negative 19th. And we divide by 2.0 we still get the same number. Meaning we have verified that this would be the charge of the electron in the imaginary universe. Of course, all of these numbers are given in Coombs and we can state that the correct answer to this problem is option, a negative 3.1 multiplied by 10 to the power of negative 19th. Thank you for watching.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which statements are inconsistent with Dalton's atomic theory as it was originally stated? Why? a. All carbon atoms are identical. b. An oxygen atom combines with 1.5 hydrogen atoms to form a water molecule. c. Two oxygen atoms combine with a carbon atom to form a carbon dioxide molecule. d. The formation of a compound often involves the destruction of one or more atoms.

1719
views
Textbook Question

Which statements are consistent with Rutherford's nuclear theory as it was originally stated? Why? a. The volume of an atom is mostly empty space. b. The nucleus of an atom is small compared to the size of the atom. c. Neutral lithium atoms contain more neutrons than protons. d. Neutral lithium atoms contain more protons than electrons.

883
views
Textbook Question

Which statements are inconsistent with Rutherford's nuclear theory as it was originally stated? Why? a. Since electrons are smaller than protons, and since a hydrogen atom contains only one proton and one electron, it must follow that the volume of a hydrogen atom is mostly due to the proton. b. A nitrogen atom has 7 protons in its nucleus and 7 electrons outside of its nucleus. c. A phosphorus atom has 15 protons in its nucleus and 150 electrons outside of its nucleus. d. The majority of the mass of a fluorine atom is due to its 9 electrons.

1626
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

Imagine a unit of charge called the zorg. A chemist performs the oil drop experiment and measures the charge of each drop in zorgs. Based on the results shown here, what is the charge of the electron in zorgs (z)? How many electrons are in each drop? Drop # Charge A -4.8 * 10 - 9 z B -9.6 * 10 - 9 z C -6.4 * 10 - 9 z D -12.8 * 10 - 9 z

3188
views
3
comments
Textbook Question

On a dry day, your body can accumulate static charge from walking across a carpet or from brushing your hair. If your body develops a charge of -15 µC (microcoulombs), how many excess electrons has it acquired?

749
views
Textbook Question

On a dry day, your body can accumulate static charge from walking across a carpet or from brushing your hair. If your body develops a charge of -15 mC (microcoulombs), what is their collective mass?

1537
views