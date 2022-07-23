Chapter 2, Problem 45a

On a dry day, your body can accumulate static charge from walking across a carpet or from brushing your hair. If your body develops a charge of -15 µC (microcoulombs), how many excess electrons has it acquired?

Verified Solution

