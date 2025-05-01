Determine the products of each reaction. a.

Textbook Question
Classify each organic reaction as combustion, alkane substitution, alkene addition or hydrogenation, aromatic substitution, or alcohol substitution, elimination, or oxidation.
d.
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Classify each organic reaction as combustion, alkane substitution, alkene addition or hydrogenation, aromatic substitution, or alcohol substitution, elimination, or oxidation.
d.
Classify each organic reaction as combustion, alkane substitution, alkene addition or hydrogenation, aromatic substitution, or alcohol substitution, elimination, or oxidation.
c.
Determine the products of each reaction. b.
How many kilograms of CO2 does the complete combustion of 3.8 kg of n-octane produce?
Determine the products of each reaction. d.
Determine the products of each reaction. c.