Determine the products of each reaction. b.

Textbook Question
Classify each organic reaction as combustion, alkane substitution, alkene addition or hydrogenation, aromatic substitution, or alcohol substitution, elimination, or oxidation.
d.
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Classify each organic reaction as combustion, alkane substitution, alkene addition or hydrogenation, aromatic substitution, or alcohol substitution, elimination, or oxidation.
d.
Classify each organic reaction as combustion, alkane substitution, alkene addition or hydrogenation, aromatic substitution, or alcohol substitution, elimination, or oxidation.
c.
Identify the two compounds that display stereoisomerism and draw their structures. a. 3-methyl-3-pentanol b. 2-methyl-2-pentanol c. 3-methyl-2-pentanol d. 2-methyl-3-pentanol e. 2,4-dimethyl-3-pentanol
Determine the products of each reaction. a.
Determine the products of each reaction. d.
Determine the products of each reaction. c.