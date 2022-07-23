Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical Equations
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical EquationsProblem 32
Chapter 3, Problem 32

Based on the molecular views, classify each substance as an atomic element, a molecular element, an ionic compound, or a molecular compound.

Molecular view of purple spheres representing molecular compounds for chemistry classification.

Video transcript

Hello everyone today. We have the following problem. Consider the following molecular view. Is this substance a molecular compound ionic compound, atomic element or molecular element. So first what we need to do is we need to recall our CPK rules. So that stands for the Corey Pauling and colton rules. So in CPK rules we have a color convention when it comes to identifying atoms or elements. And so purple is going to equal iodine with that being said, this is going to be a molecular element. And so why is that? Well, it's an element because it's I. D. And this molecule here consists of two of the same elements combined so that makes it a molecule. So we're gonna say this is a molecular element, answering the question overall, I hope this helped and until next time.
