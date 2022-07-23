Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical Equations
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical EquationsProblem 33
Chapter 3, Problem 33

Write a formula for the ionic compound that forms between each pair of elements. d. aluminum and oxygen

Ionic Bonding

Ionic bonding occurs when atoms transfer electrons to achieve full outer electron shells, resulting in the formation of charged ions. Metals, like aluminum, tend to lose electrons and form cations, while nonmetals, like oxygen, gain electrons to form anions. The electrostatic attraction between these oppositely charged ions leads to the formation of ionic compounds.
Chemical Bonds

Charge of Ions

The charge of ions is determined by the number of electrons lost or gained by an atom. Aluminum typically loses three electrons to form a +3 cation (Al³⁺), while oxygen gains two electrons to form a -2 anion (O²⁻). Understanding the charges of the ions is crucial for determining the correct ratio of ions in the resulting ionic compound.
Polyatomic Ion Charges

Empirical Formula

The empirical formula of an ionic compound represents the simplest whole-number ratio of the ions present. For aluminum and oxygen, the charges of Al³⁺ and O²⁻ can be balanced by combining two aluminum ions with three oxide ions, resulting in the empirical formula Al₂O₃. This formula indicates that the compound consists of two aluminum ions for every three oxide ions.
Empirical vs Molecular Formula
