Based on the molecular views, classify each substance as an atomic element, a molecular element, an ionic compound, or a molecular compound.
Write a formula for the ionic compound that forms between each pair of elements. a. silver and chlorine b. sodium and sulfur c. aluminum and sulfur d. potassium and chlorine
Write a formula for the compound that forms between potassium and each polyatomic ion. a. carbonate b. phosphate c. hydrogen phosphate d. acetate