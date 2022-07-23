Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Bonding Ionic bonding occurs when atoms transfer electrons to achieve full outer electron shells, resulting in the formation of charged ions. Metals, like aluminum, tend to lose electrons and form cations, while nonmetals, like oxygen, gain electrons to form anions. The electrostatic attraction between these oppositely charged ions leads to the formation of ionic compounds.

Charge of Ions The charge of ions is determined by the number of electrons lost or gained by an atom. Aluminum typically loses three electrons to form a +3 cation (Al³⁺), while oxygen gains two electrons to form a -2 anion (O²⁻). Understanding the charges of the ions is crucial for determining the correct ratio of ions in the resulting ionic compound.