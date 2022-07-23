Based on the molecular views, classify each substance as an
atomic element, a molecular element, an ionic compound, or a
molecular compound.
1
Identify the types of particles present in each substance.
Determine if the substance is composed of only one type of atom. If so, it is an atomic element.
Check if the substance consists of molecules made up of the same type of atom. If so, it is a molecular element.
Examine if the substance is composed of ions (cations and anions). If so, it is an ionic compound.
If the substance is composed of molecules made up of different types of atoms, it is a molecular compound.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Atomic Elements
Atomic elements consist of single atoms that are not bonded to other atoms. These elements are found on the periodic table and include metals, nonmetals, and noble gases. For example, helium (He) and gold (Au) are atomic elements, as they exist as individual atoms in their natural state.
Molecular elements are composed of two or more atoms of the same element that are chemically bonded together. These elements exist as diatomic or polyatomic molecules, such as oxygen (O2) and phosphorus (P4). They are distinct from atomic elements because they form molecules rather than existing as single atoms.
Ionic compounds are formed from the electrostatic attraction between positively and negatively charged ions, typically between metals and nonmetals, like sodium chloride (NaCl). In contrast, molecular compounds consist of molecules formed by covalent bonds between nonmetals, such as water (H2O). Understanding the differences in bonding and structure is essential for classifying substances correctly.