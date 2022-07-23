Chapter 3, Problem 31

Based on the molecular views, classify each substance as an atomic element, a molecular element, an ionic compound, or a molecular compound.

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the types of particles present in each substance. Determine if the substance is composed of only one type of atom. If so, it is an atomic element. View full solution Check if the substance consists of molecules made up of the same type of atom. If so, it is a molecular element. Examine if the substance is composed of ions (cations and anions). If so, it is an ionic compound. If the substance is composed of molecules made up of different types of atoms, it is a molecular compound.

