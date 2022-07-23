Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical Equations
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical EquationsProblem 90b
Chapter 3, Problem 90b

Calculate the empirical formula for each natural flavor based on its elemental mass percent composition. b. vanillin (responsible for the taste and smell of vanilla): C 63.15%, H 5.30%, O 31.55%

Hello. In this problem we are asked what is the empirical formula for the natural occurring you channel? That has a global like order. It's an elemental mass percent composition is 73.15% carbon, 7.36% hydrogen and 19.49% oxygen. To find the empirical formula. We begin by assuming that we have 100 g of this compound. If we have 100 g of the compound and then we have 73.15 g of carbon, we have 7.36 g of hydrogen and we have 19.49 g of oxygen. To write an empirical formula. We need to have these in terms of goals. So our first step will be to convert from master molds using the molar mass of each of these. One mole of carbon has a mass of 12.11 g one mole of hydrogen has a mass of 1.8 g And one mole of oxygen has a mass of 15. g. So our grams carbon will cancel grams of hydrogen will cancel. And grams of oxygen will cancel will be left with mole. So this works out to 6.090 moles of carbon. This works at 7.302 moles of hydrogen. And this works out to then 1.218 moles of oxygen. So we then divide through all of these by the smallest number of moles, which will be our moles of oxygen. So we have 6.90 moles of carbon, divided by 1.218 moles of oxygen. This works out to five, Then have 7.302 moles of hydrogen, divided by 1.218 moles of oxygen. This works out to six, and then we have Are moles of oxygen provided by itself, which works out to one. And so our empirical formula then is c five H 60. The superior formula then corresponds to answer B. Thanks for watching. Hope. This helps.
A chemist decomposes samples of several compounds; the masses of their constituent elements are listed. Calculate the empirical formula for each compound. c. 2.128 g Be, 7.557 g S, 15.107 g O

Calculate the empirical formula for each stimulant based on its elemental mass percent composition. a. nicotine (found in tobacco leaves): C 74.03%, H 8.70%, N 17.27%

Calculate the empirical formula for each natural flavor based on its elemental mass percent composition. a. methyl butyrate (component of apple taste and smell): C 58.80%, H 9.87%, O 31.33%

The elemental mass percent composition of ascorbic acid (vitamin C) is 40.92% C, 4.58% H, and 54.50% O. Determine the empirical formula of ascorbic acid.

A 45.2-mg sample of phosphorus reacts with selenium to form 131.6 mg of the selenide. Determine the empirical formula of phosphorus selenide.

From the given empirical formula and molar mass, find the molecular formula of each compound. a. C6H7N, 186.24 g/mol

