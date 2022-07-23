Chapter 3, Problem 90b
Calculate the empirical formula for each natural flavor based on its elemental mass percent composition. b. vanillin (responsible for the taste and smell of vanilla): C 63.15%, H 5.30%, O 31.55%
Video transcript
A chemist decomposes samples of several compounds; the masses of their constituent elements are listed. Calculate the empirical formula for each compound. c. 2.128 g Be, 7.557 g S, 15.107 g O
Calculate the empirical formula for each stimulant based on its elemental mass percent composition. a. nicotine (found in tobacco leaves): C 74.03%, H 8.70%, N 17.27%
Calculate the empirical formula for each natural flavor based on its elemental mass percent composition. a. methyl butyrate (component of apple taste and smell): C 58.80%, H 9.87%, O 31.33%
The elemental mass percent composition of ascorbic acid (vitamin C) is 40.92% C, 4.58% H, and 54.50% O. Determine the empirical formula of ascorbic acid.
A 45.2-mg sample of phosphorus reacts with selenium to form 131.6 mg of the selenide. Determine the empirical formula of phosphorus selenide.
From the given empirical formula and molar mass, find the molecular formula of each compound. a. C6H7N, 186.24 g/mol