Ch.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical Equations
Chapter 3, Problem 3.91
The elemental mass percent composition of ibuprofen (a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug [NSAID]) is 75.69% C, 8.80% H, and 15.51% O. Determine the empirical formula of ibuprofen.
