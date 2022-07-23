Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical Equations
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical EquationsProblem 116
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 3, Problem 116

Classify each hydrocarbon as an alkane, alkene, or alkyne. a. HC‚CH

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question asking if H. three cc. H two C. Ch is an al caine alkaline. Orale keen. So an al caine has only single bonds and all kind has at least one double bond and all keen has at least one triple bond. So let's draw in our structure. So we have H. Three C. So that will be one carbon with three hydrogen. We have C. Ch two, so we're connecting that to another carbon with two hydrogen and then we have C. C. H. Now to fill our octet. This carbon and this carbon needs to have a triple bond. So it has a triple bond, which means that it is an AL king. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction of aqueous potassium hydroxide with aqueous iron(III) chloride to form solid iron(III) hydroxide and aqueous potassium chloride.

925
views
Textbook Question

Balance each chemical equation. b. Co(NO3)3(aq) + (NH4)2S(aq)¡Co2S3(s) + NH4NO3(aq)

1403
views
Textbook Question

Classify each hydrocarbon as an alkane, alkene, or alkyne. d. H3C¬CH2¬CH2¬CH3

290
views
Textbook Question

How many molecules of ethanol (C2H5OH) (the alcohol in alcoholic beverages) are present in 145 mL of ethanol? The density of ethanol is 0.789 g/cm3.

4320
views
Textbook Question

A drop of water has a volume of approximately 0.05 mL. How many water molecules does it contain? The density of water is 1.0 g/cm3.

7694
views
Textbook Question

Determine the chemical formula of each compound and then use it to calculate the mass percent composition of each constituent element. b. lead(II) phosphate

670
views