Ch.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical Equations
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical EquationsProblem 115
Chapter 3, Problem 115

Classify each hydrocarbon as an alkane, alkene, or alkyne. a. H2C=CH−CH3 b. H3C−CH2−CH3 c. HC≡C−CH3 d. H3C−CH2−CH2−CH3

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of bonds present in the hydrocarbon chain.
Count the number of carbon atoms in the hydrocarbon.
Determine if there are any double or triple bonds between the carbon atoms.
If all bonds between carbon atoms are single bonds, classify the hydrocarbon as an alkane.
If there are no double or triple bonds and the formula fits CnH2n+2, confirm it is an alkane.

Verified Solution

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hydrocarbons

Hydrocarbons are organic compounds composed solely of hydrogen and carbon atoms. They serve as the fundamental building blocks of organic chemistry and can be classified into different categories based on their bonding and structure. The main types include alkanes, alkenes, and alkynes, each exhibiting distinct properties and reactivity.
Alkanes

Alkanes are saturated hydrocarbons characterized by single bonds between carbon atoms, following the general formula CnH2n+2. They are typically less reactive than alkenes and alkynes due to the absence of double or triple bonds. The example provided, H3C-CH2-CH2-CH3, is a straight-chain alkane known as butane.
Alkenes and Alkynes

Alkenes are unsaturated hydrocarbons containing at least one carbon-carbon double bond, represented by the general formula CnH2n. Alkynes, on the other hand, have at least one carbon-carbon triple bond, following the formula CnH2n-2. These structural differences lead to varying chemical properties and reactivity, making them important in various chemical reactions.
