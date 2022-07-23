Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Chemical Formula Interpretation
A chemical formula represents the types and numbers of atoms in a compound. In the formula CuSO4, 'Cu' stands for copper, 'S' for sulfur, and 'O' for oxygen. The subscript '4' indicates that there are four oxygen atoms in the compound, while the absence of subscripts for Cu and S implies there is one of each.
Element Symbols
Element symbols are one- or two-letter abbreviations used to represent chemical elements. For example, 'Cu' is the symbol for copper, 'S' for sulfur, and 'O' for oxygen. Understanding these symbols is essential for interpreting chemical formulas and identifying the elements present in a compound.
Counting Atoms in Compounds
Counting atoms in a chemical formula involves identifying the number of each type of atom based on the symbols and subscripts. In CuSO4, there is 1 copper atom, 1 sulfur atom, and 4 oxygen atoms. This skill is fundamental in stoichiometry and helps in understanding the composition of substances.
