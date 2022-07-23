Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical Equations
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical EquationsProblem 48a,c
Chapter 3, Problem 48a,c

Name each molecular compound. a. SO3 c. BrF5

Identify the elements in the compound: The compound SO_3 consists of sulfur (S) and oxygen (O).
Determine the number of atoms of each element: In SO_3, there is one sulfur atom and three oxygen atoms.
Use the appropriate prefixes for the number of atoms: The prefix for one is 'mono-', but it is typically omitted for the first element. The prefix for three is 'tri-'.
Name the first element: The first element, sulfur, is named as is, without any prefix.
Name the second element with the appropriate prefix and change the ending to '-ide': The second element, oxygen, becomes 'oxide', and with the prefix for three, it becomes 'trioxide'.

Molecular Compounds

Molecular compounds are formed when two or more nonmetals bond together by sharing electrons. These compounds typically have distinct properties, such as lower melting and boiling points compared to ionic compounds. The naming of molecular compounds often involves using prefixes to indicate the number of atoms of each element present in the compound.
Nomenclature of Molecular Compounds

The nomenclature of molecular compounds follows specific rules, primarily using prefixes to denote the number of atoms. For example, 'mono-' for one, 'di-' for two, 'tri-' for three, and so on. The first element in the compound is named first, followed by the second element with an '-ide' suffix, unless it is a single atom of the first element, in which case the prefix 'mono-' is often omitted.
Chemical Formula Interpretation

The chemical formula of a compound provides information about the types and numbers of atoms present. In the case of SO3, the formula indicates that there is one sulfur atom and three oxygen atoms. Understanding how to interpret chemical formulas is essential for correctly naming and identifying molecular compounds.
