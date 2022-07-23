Textbook Question
Name each ionic compound containing a polyatomic ion. a. CuNO2 b. Mg(C2H3O2)2 c. Ba(NO3)2 d. Pb(C2H3O2)2
Write the name from the formula or the formula from the name for each hydrated ionic compound.
a. cobalt(II) phosphate octahydrate
b. BeCl2•2 H2O
c. chromium(III) phosphate trihydrate
d. LiNO2•H2O
Name each acid. b. HClO2(aq) c. H2SO4(aq)
Write the name from the formula or the formula from the name for each hydrated ionic compound.
a. CoSO4•7 H2O
b. iridium(III) bromide tetrahydrate
c. Mg(BrO3)2•6 H2O
d. potassium carbonate dihydrate
Determine the number of each type of atom in each formula. a. Ca(NO2)2 d. Mg(HCO3)2
Calculate the mass (in g) of each sample. a. 5.94×1020 SO3 molecules b. 2.8×1022 H2O molecules c. 1 glucose molecule (C6H12O6)