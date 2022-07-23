Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical Equations
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical EquationsProblem 49a,b,c
Previous problem
Next problem
Chapter 3, Problem 49a,b,c

Write the formula for each molecular compound. a. phosphorus trichloride b. chlorine monoxide c. disulfur tetrafluoride

Verified step by step guidance
1
insert step 1> Identify the elements involved in the compound. In this case, the elements are chlorine (Cl) and oxygen (O).
insert step 2> Determine the prefixes used in the name of the compound. The prefix 'mono-' indicates one atom of the element it precedes.
insert step 3> Write the chemical symbol for chlorine, which is 'Cl'.
insert step 4> Write the chemical symbol for oxygen, which is 'O'.
insert step 5> Combine the symbols with the appropriate subscripts based on the prefixes. Since 'mono-' indicates one atom, the formula is ClO.

Verified Solution

Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molecular Compounds

Molecular compounds are formed when two or more nonmetals bond together by sharing electrons. They are characterized by covalent bonds, which involve the sharing of electron pairs between atoms. The properties of molecular compounds, such as their state at room temperature and solubility, differ significantly from ionic compounds, which are formed from metal and nonmetal ions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:06
Naming Molecular Compounds

Naming Conventions

The naming of molecular compounds follows specific conventions, often using prefixes to indicate the number of atoms of each element present in the compound. For example, 'mono-' indicates one, 'di-' indicates two, and so forth. In the case of chlorine monoxide, the prefix 'mono-' is used for the single oxygen atom, while chlorine retains its elemental name.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:39
Rules for Naming Ketones

Chemical Formulas

A chemical formula represents the composition of a compound using symbols for the elements and numerical subscripts to indicate the number of atoms of each element. For molecular compounds, the formula reflects the actual number of atoms in a molecule. In the case of chlorine monoxide, the formula is ClO, indicating one chlorine atom and one oxygen atom.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:26
Skeletal Formula
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Name each ionic compound containing a polyatomic ion. a. CuNO2 b. Mg(C2H3O2)2 c. Ba(NO3)2 d. Pb(C2H3O2)2

777
views
Textbook Question

Write the name from the formula or the formula from the name for each hydrated ionic compound.

a. cobalt(II) phosphate octahydrate

b. BeCl2•2 H2O

c. chromium(III) phosphate trihydrate

d. LiNO2•H2O

617
views
Textbook Question

Name each acid. b. HClO2(aq) c. H2SO4(aq)

1423
views
Textbook Question

Write the name from the formula or the formula from the name for each hydrated ionic compound.

a. CoSO4•7 H2O

b. iridium(III) bromide tetrahydrate

c. Mg(BrO3)2•6 H2O

d. potassium carbonate dihydrate

978
views
Textbook Question

Determine the number of each type of atom in each formula. a. Ca(NO2)2 d. Mg(HCO3)2

768
views
Textbook Question

Calculate the mass (in g) of each sample. a. 5.94×1020 SO3 molecules b. 2.8×1022 H2O molecules c. 1 glucose molecule (C6H12O6)

1417
views