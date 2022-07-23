Write the name from the formula or the formula from the name for each hydrated ionic compound. a. CoSO4•7 H2O b. iridium(III) bromide tetrahydrate c. Mg(BrO3)2•6 H2O d. potassium carbonate dihydrate
Identify the cation and anion in the compound. The cation is Mg^{2+} (magnesium ion) and the anion is BrO_3^{-} (bromate ion).
Determine the number of bromate ions needed to balance the charge of the magnesium ion. Since magnesium has a +2 charge and bromate has a -1 charge, two bromate ions are needed to balance the charge, resulting in Mg(BrO_3)_2.
Recognize the '6 H_2O' as indicating that the compound is a hydrate with six water molecules associated with each formula unit.
Combine the name of the ionic compound with the prefix for the number of water molecules. The prefix for six is 'hexa-', so the name of the hydrate is magnesium bromate hexahydrate.
Write the full name of the compound: Magnesium bromate hexahydrate.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hydrated Ionic Compounds
Hydrated ionic compounds are salts that incorporate water molecules into their crystalline structure. The water molecules are typically represented in the formula as 'n H2O', where 'n' indicates the number of water molecules associated with each formula unit of the salt. Understanding hydration is crucial for identifying the physical properties and reactivity of these compounds.
The nomenclature of ionic compounds involves naming the cation (positive ion) and anion (negative ion) according to established rules. For hydrated compounds, the name includes the prefix indicating the number of water molecules, such as 'hemi-' for one-half, 'mono-' for one, 'di-' for two, and so on, followed by 'hydrate'. This systematic approach helps in accurately communicating the identity of the compound.
Chemical formulas represent the composition of a compound, indicating the types and numbers of atoms present. In the case of hydrated ionic compounds, the formula includes both the ionic part and the associated water molecules, as seen in Mg(BrO3)2 · 6 H2O. Understanding how to interpret and write these formulas is essential for correctly identifying and working with chemical substances.