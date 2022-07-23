Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical Equations
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical EquationsProblem 107d
Chapter 3, Problem 107d

Write the balanced chemical equation for each reaction. d. Liquid pentane (C5H12) reacts with gaseous oxygen to form carbon dioxide and liquid water.

Hi everyone today. We have a question telling us when gaseous ozone 03 reacts with liquid water, gaseous hydrogen and gaseous oxygen are formed, what is the balanced equation for this reaction? So first let's write out our reaction. We have our ozone Which is 0. 3. And we have and it's a gas And we have our liquid water, so H20. And it's a liquid and that is forming hydrogen gas, Which is H. two, and gaseous oxygen, Which is 0. 2. Now let's see what we have on each side. So for this we have an oxygen, we have three oxygen's from our 03 and then we have one from our water. So we have four oxygen's and then hydrogen is we have to on this side we have two oxygen's and two hydrogen. So we need four oxygen's on our product side. So to do that, we can put a two in front of our 02 and that will give us four oxygen's and now everything is balanced. And that is our final balanced chemical equation. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Write the balanced chemical equation for each reaction. a. Solid lead(II) sulfide reacts with aqueous hydrobromic acid to form solid lead(II) bromide and dihydrogen monosulfide gas.

Write the balanced chemical equation for each reaction. b. Gaseous carbon monoxide reacts with hydrogen gas to form gaseous methane (CH4) and liquid water.

Write the balanced chemical equation for each reaction. c. Aqueous hydrochloric acid reacts with solid manganese(IV) oxide to form aqueous manganese(II) chloride, liquid water, and chlorine gas.

Write the balanced chemical equation for each reaction. a. Solid copper reacts with solid sulfur to form solid copper(I) sulfide.

Write the balanced chemical equation for each reaction. b. Solid iron(III) oxide reacts with hydrogen gas to form solid iron and liquid water.

Write the balanced chemical equation for each reaction. d. Gaseous ammonia (NH3) reacts with gaseous oxygen to form gaseous nitrogen monoxide and gaseous water.

