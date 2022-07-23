Name each ionic compound. a. Mg3N2 b. KF c. Na2O d. Li2S f. KI e. CsF
Name each acid. a. HI(aq) b. HNO3(aq) c. H2CO3(aq)
Key Concepts
Acids and Bases
Strong Acids
Nomenclature of Acids
Write the formula for each ionic compound. a. sodium hydrogen sulfite b. lithium permanganate c. silver nitrate d. potassium sulfate e. rubidium hydrogen sulfate
Write the formula for each acid. a. hydrofluoric acid b. hydrobromic acid c. sulfurous acid
Write the balanced chemical equation for each reaction.
c. Sulfur dioxide gas reacts with oxygen gas to form sulfur trioxide gas.
d. Gaseous ammonia (NH3) reacts with gaseous oxygen to form gaseous nitrogen monoxide and gaseous water.
Calculate the empirical formula for each stimulant based on its elemental mass percent composition.
a. nicotine (found in tobacco leaves): C 74.03%, H 8.70%, N 17.27%
b. caffeine (found in coffee beans): C 49.48%, H 5.19%, N 28.85%, O 16.48%
Name each ionic compound containing a polyatomic ion. a. CuNO2 b. Mg(C2H3O2)2 c. Ba(NO3)2 d. Pb(C2H3O2)2