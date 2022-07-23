Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical Equations
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical EquationsProblem 51a,b,c
Chapter 3, Problem 51a,b,c

Name each acid. a. HI(aq) b. HNO3(aq) c. H2CO3(aq)

1
1. Identify the type of acid. In this case, HI(aq) is a binary acid because it consists of two elements: hydrogen and iodine.
2. For binary acids, the name starts with 'hydro-', followed by the root of the nonmetal's name, and ends with '-ic acid'.
3. The nonmetal in this acid is iodine. The root of 'iodine' is 'iod'.
4. Therefore, the name of the acid HI(aq) is 'hydroiodic acid'.

Acids and Bases

Acids are substances that can donate protons (H+) in a solution, while bases can accept protons. The strength of an acid is determined by its ability to dissociate in water, producing H+ ions. Understanding the properties of acids and bases is fundamental in identifying and naming them.
Strong Acids

Strong acids are those that completely dissociate in water, releasing all of their protons. Hydroiodic acid (HI) is a strong acid, meaning it ionizes fully in aqueous solution. Recognizing strong acids helps in predicting their behavior in chemical reactions and their naming conventions.
Nomenclature of Acids

The nomenclature of acids involves specific rules for naming based on their composition. Binary acids, like HI, are named using the prefix 'hydro-' followed by the root of the nonmetal and the suffix '-ic.' This systematic approach is essential for accurately identifying and naming various acids in chemistry.
