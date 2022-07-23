Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrolytes Electrolytes are substances that dissociate into ions when dissolved in water, allowing the solution to conduct electricity. Strong electrolytes, like salts, fully dissociate into ions, while weak electrolytes only partially dissociate. Understanding the nature of the compound is crucial for predicting its ability to conduct electrical current in solution. Recommended video: Guided course 02:50 02:50 Electrolytes and Strong Acids

Ionic vs. Molecular Compounds Ionic compounds, such as CsCl and Ca(NO<sub>2</sub>)<sub>2</sub>, typically dissociate into ions in solution, making them good conductors of electricity. In contrast, molecular compounds like CH<sub>3</sub>OH (methanol) and C<sub>6</sub>H<sub>12</sub>O<sub>6</sub> (glucose) do not dissociate into ions and therefore do not conduct electricity well. Recognizing the type of compound is essential for determining conductivity. Recommended video: Guided course 02:11 02:11 Ionic Compounds Naming