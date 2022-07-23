Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Chapter 4, Problem 71

For each compound (all water soluble), would you expect the resulting aqueous solution to conduct electrical current? a. CsCl b. CH3OH c. Ca(NO2)2 d. C6H12O6

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrolytes

Electrolytes are substances that dissociate into ions when dissolved in water, allowing the solution to conduct electricity. Strong electrolytes, like salts, fully dissociate into ions, while weak electrolytes only partially dissociate. Understanding the nature of the compound is crucial for predicting its ability to conduct electrical current in solution.
Electrolytes and Strong Acids

Ionic vs. Molecular Compounds

Ionic compounds, such as CsCl and Ca(NO<sub>2</sub>)<sub>2</sub>, typically dissociate into ions in solution, making them good conductors of electricity. In contrast, molecular compounds like CH<sub>3</sub>OH (methanol) and C<sub>6</sub>H<sub>12</sub>O<sub>6</sub> (glucose) do not dissociate into ions and therefore do not conduct electricity well. Recognizing the type of compound is essential for determining conductivity.
Ionic Compounds Naming

Conductivity of Aqueous Solutions

The conductivity of an aqueous solution depends on the presence of free-moving charged particles, primarily ions. Solutions with a higher concentration of ions will conduct electricity better. Evaluating the solubility and dissociation of each compound in water helps predict the conductivity of their solutions.
Types of Aqueous Solutions
