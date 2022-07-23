Chapter 4, Problem 74
Determine whether each compound is soluble or insoluble. If the compound is soluble, list the ions present in solution. a. AgI b. Cu3(PO4)2 c. CoCO3 d. K3PO4
For each compound (all water soluble), would you expect the resulting aqueous solution to conduct electrical current? a. CsCl b. CH3OH c. Ca(NO2)2 d. C6H12O6
Classify each compound as a strong electrolyte or nonelectrolyte. a. MgBr2 b. C12H22O11 c. Na2CO3 d. KOH
Determine whether each compound is soluble or insoluble. If the compound is soluble, list the ions present in solution. a. AgNO3 b. Pb(C2H3O2)2 c. KNO3 d. (NH4)2S
Complete and balance each equation. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' a. LiI(aq) + BaS(aq)
Complete and balance each equation. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' b. KCl(aq) + CaS(aq) →
Complete and balance each equation. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' c. CrBr2(aq) + Na2CO3(aq) →