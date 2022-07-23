Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Chapter 4, Problem 74

Determine whether each compound is soluble or insoluble. If the compound is soluble, list the ions present in solution. a. AgI b. Cu3(PO4)2 c. CoCO3 d. K3PO4

Hi everyone. So as to identify whether the given compound is soluble insoluble in water. Who asked to identify the existing ions in solution when applicable. So for copper bromine, this is going to be insoluble because hey lights are soluble except for a few exceptions. And copper is an exception. We're burying himself five. It's going to be soluble because so far inside except for a few exceptions and barium is an exception and bury himself fine and associate into be a two plus & S two in the ions present. It's going to be be a two plus & S two infrastructure and phosphate. This is soluble because phosphates are insoluble except for a few exceptions. And this is when it's with Group one A ions and ammonium ion. and since sodium is in group one a this is going to be an exception and this is gonna disassociate into an A plus M. p. 3 -. Since we have three sodium over here, we need to put a three in front of sodium right here. So the ions present, it's gonna be in a plus M. p. three minus in for calcium carbonate. This is going to be insoluble because carbonates are insoluble is that when paired with group one A ions and ammonium ion. And casting is not an exception. Thanks, watch my video and I hope it was helpful
