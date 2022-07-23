Chapter 4, Problem 4.89
A 25.00-mL sample of an unknown HClO4 solution requires titration with 22.62 mL of 0.2000 M NaOH to reach the equivalence point. What is the concentration of the unknown HClO4 solution? The neutralization reaction is HClO4(aq) + NaOH(aq)¡H2O(l ) + NaClO4(aq)
Complete and balance each acid–base equation. c. H2SO4(aq) + NaOH(aq)¡
Consider the balanced equation: SiO2(s) + 3 C(s)¡SiC(s) + 2 CO(g) Complete the table showing the appropriate number of moles of reactants and products. If the number of moles of a reactant is provided, fill in the required amount of the other reactant, as well as the moles of each product that forms. If the number of moles of a product is provided, fill in the required amount of each reactant to make that amount of product, as well as the amount of the other product that forms. Mol siO2 Mol C Mol SiC Mol CO _____ 1.55 _____ _____
Iron(II) sulfide reacts with hydrochloric acid according to the reaction: FeS(s) + 2 HCl(aq) → FeCl2(s) + H2S(g) A reaction mixture initially contains 0.223 mol FeS and 0.652 mol HCl. Once the reaction has occurred as completely as possible, what amount (in moles) of the excess reactant remains?
Consider the unbalanced equation for the neutralization of acetic acid: HC2H3O2(aq) + Ba(OH)2(aq) → H2O(l) + Ba(C2H3O2)2(aq) Balance the equation and determine how many moles of Ba(OH)2 are required to completely neutralize 0.461 mole of HC2H3O2.
Calculate how many moles of NO2 form when each quantity of reactant completely reacts. 2 N2O5( g) → 4 NO2(g) + O2(g) a. 2.5 mol N2O5
Calculate how many moles of NH3 form when each quantity of reactant completely reacts. 3 N2H4(l) → 4 NH3(g) + N2(g) c. 65.3 g N2H4