Chapter 4, Problem 114
An acid solution is 0.100 M in HCl and 0.200 M in H2SO4. What volume of a 0.150 M KOH solution would completely neutralize all the acid in 500.0 mL of this solution?
Predict the products and write a balanced molecular equation for each reaction. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' b. Cr(NO3)3(aq) + LiOH(aq) →
Predict the products and write a balanced molecular equation for each reaction. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' c. liquid pentanol (C5H12O) and gaseous oxygen
Hard water often contains dissolved Ca2+ and Mg2+ ions. One way to soften water is to add phosphates. The phosphate ion forms insoluble precipitates with calcium and magnesium ions, removing them from solution. A solution is 0.050 M in calcium chloride and 0.085 M in magnesium nitrate. What mass of sodium phosphate would you add to 1.5 L of this solution to completely eliminate the hard water ions? Assume complete reaction.
Find the mass of barium metal (in grams) that must react with O2 to produce enough barium oxide to prepare 1.0 L of a 0.10 M solution of OH-.
A solution contains Cr3+ ions and Mg2+ ions. The addition of 1.00 L of 1.51 M NaF solution causes the complete precipitation of these ions as CrF3(s) and MgF2(s). The total mass of the precipitate is 49.6 g. Find the mass of Cr3+ in the original solution.
The nitrogen in sodium nitrate and in ammonium sulfate is available to plants as fertilizer. Which is the more economical source of nitrogen, a fertilizer containing 30.0% sodium nitrate by weight and costing $9.00 per 100 lb or one containing 20.0% ammonium sulfate by weight and costing $8.10 per 100 lb?