Chapter 4, Problem 116

A solution contains Cr3+ ions and Mg2+ ions. The addition of 1.00 L of 1.51 M NaF solution causes the complete precipitation of these ions as CrF 3 (s) and MgF 2 (s). The total mass of the precipitate is 49.6 g. Find the mass of Cr3+ in the original solution.

Verified Solution

